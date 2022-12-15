SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 22,638 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,095,542 shares.The stock last traded at $450.32 and had previously closed at $456.56.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $443.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.7% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 30.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $200,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

