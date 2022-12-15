SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $45,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $449.90 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $524.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

