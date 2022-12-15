SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:KRE)

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 57,311 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 72% compared to the average volume of 33,270 put options.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.60. 626,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,346,654. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $56.09 and a 52-week high of $78.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.37 and its 200-day moving average is $62.09.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 36.7% in the second quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Centerstone Investors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,278,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 125,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,634,000 after buying an additional 38,049 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.