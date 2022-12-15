SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Short Interest Update

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 181,000 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the November 15th total of 244,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on shares of SPI Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

SPI Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.30. 95,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,620. SPI Energy has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPI Energy

About SPI Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPI Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in SPI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SPI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPI Energy in the first quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPI Energy during the first quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies.

Featured Articles

