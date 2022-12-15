SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Short Interest Update

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 181,000 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the November 15th total of 244,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on shares of SPI Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th.
NASDAQ:SPI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.30. 95,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,620. SPI Energy has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68.
SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies.
