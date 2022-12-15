Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $219.66

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 219.66 ($2.69) and traded as high as GBX 223.50 ($2.74). Spire Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 222 ($2.72), with a volume of 401,073 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.68) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 310 ($3.80) to GBX 305 ($3.74) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 347 ($4.26) to GBX 341 ($4.18) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 301.50 ($3.70).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 219.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 226.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £889.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,175.00.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

