Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Receives $11.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.22.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CXM. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

In other news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $40,135.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 559,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,543.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $40,135.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 559,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,543.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,808 shares of company stock valued at $415,284 in the last ninety days. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

Sprinklr Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth $48,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 23.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXM stock opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32. Sprinklr has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $16.48.

About Sprinklr

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.