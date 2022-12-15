Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Receives $11.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.22.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CXM. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.
Insider Transactions at Sprinklr
In other news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $40,135.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 559,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,543.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $40,135.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 559,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,543.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,808 shares of company stock valued at $415,284 in the last ninety days. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr
Sprinklr Price Performance
Shares of CXM stock opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32. Sprinklr has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $16.48.
About Sprinklr
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sprinklr (CXM)
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.