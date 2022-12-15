SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Given New GBX 350 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 320 ($3.93) to GBX 350 ($4.29) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 265 ($3.25) to GBX 250 ($3.07) in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 340 ($4.17) to GBX 350 ($4.29) in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on SSP Group from GBX 325 ($3.99) to GBX 330 ($4.05) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.29) to GBX 325 ($3.99) in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

SSP Group Stock Performance

SSP Group stock remained flat at $2.42 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. SSP Group has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

