SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.92.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on SSR Mining from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SSR Mining from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. TD Securities cut their price target on SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

SSRM opened at $15.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 3.90. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $24.58.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $166.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.00 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 18.22%. Research analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SSR Mining

In related news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $76,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,166.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 11,849 shares of company stock worth $170,426 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SSR Mining

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,323,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,609 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,344,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,041,000 after purchasing an additional 198,752 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,234,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,568,000 after purchasing an additional 375,884 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,025,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 269,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,616,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,661,000 after purchasing an additional 169,767 shares in the last quarter. 57.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Articles

