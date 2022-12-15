STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Bought by Stolper Co

Stolper Co grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 16.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 21.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth about $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

STAG Industrial Stock Up 0.3 %

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

NYSE:STAG opened at $34.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day moving average of $31.41. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.78%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

