Steem (STEEM) Market Cap Reaches $72.85 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000991 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $72.85 million and approximately $8.33 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Steem has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,415.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000493 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.06 or 0.00419521 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021160 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.98 or 0.00855443 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002060 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00104998 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.47 or 0.00617107 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005749 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00268357 BTC.
About Steem
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 422,114,468 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.