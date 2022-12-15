Steph & Co. Buys 5,948 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 21.0% of Steph & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after buying an additional 31,984,063 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,699,000 after buying an additional 162,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,386,000 after buying an additional 1,486,423 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,295,000 after buying an additional 472,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,630,000 after buying an additional 212,555 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $9.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $357.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,401. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.89. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

