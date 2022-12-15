Steph & Co. Grows Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 252,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.2% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 21.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 223,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,989,000 after purchasing an additional 39,485 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 93,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,427,000 after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duke Energy Price Performance

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.61. 104,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,922,912. The stock has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.48.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

