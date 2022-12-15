Steph & Co. Grows Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.25.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.91. 45,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,092. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.21%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

