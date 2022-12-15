Steph & Co. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Steph & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,555,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,858,000 after buying an additional 94,004 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,517,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,114,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,377,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,838,000 after buying an additional 29,835 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,305,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,904,000 after buying an additional 328,437 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 957,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,886,000 after purchasing an additional 17,784 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT traded down $4.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $184.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,410. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.55 and a 52 week high of $257.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

