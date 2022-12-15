Steph & Co. Sells 143 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Steph & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM traded down $2.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.85. 42,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,136,028. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.00. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

