Steph & Co. Sells 476 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Steph & Co. lessened its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE:ETN traded down $5.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.88. The company had a trading volume of 36,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,981. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $173.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.57. The company has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

