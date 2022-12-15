Steph & Co. Takes $78,000 Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $4,104,433.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.26. 112,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,574,733. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.94 and its 200 day moving average is $42.29. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on EQT. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.65.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

