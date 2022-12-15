Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Short Interest Update

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the November 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 468,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stericycle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stericycle by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,681,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,594,000 after purchasing an additional 139,456 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Stericycle by 1.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,838,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,976,000 after buying an additional 88,561 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 1.1% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,683,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,339,000 after buying an additional 62,745 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Stericycle by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,204,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,396,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,069,000 after acquiring an additional 51,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Trading Down 2.1 %

SRCL stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.65. The company had a trading volume of 701,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,284. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $39.63 and a 52-week high of $61.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 739.43, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Further Reading

