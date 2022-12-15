Steve Louis Brown Acquires 6,800 Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Stock

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) CEO Steve Louis Brown bought 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.52 per share, with a total value of $71,536.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 446,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,559.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
OTCMKTS TRIN opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $380.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $20.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70.
Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.39 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 20.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRIN shares. Compass Point cut Trinity Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna cut shares of Trinity Capital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Trinity Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.15.
Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.
