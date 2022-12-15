Steve Louis Brown Acquires 6,800 Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Stock

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) CEO Steve Louis Brown bought 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.52 per share, with a total value of $71,536.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 446,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,559.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Trinity Capital Trading Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS TRIN opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $380.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $20.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.39 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 20.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIN. AWM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,259 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 55,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 331,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 87,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 247,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 24,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRIN shares. Compass Point cut Trinity Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna cut shares of Trinity Capital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Trinity Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.15.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

