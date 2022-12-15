Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,200 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,438% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.

SIGA Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of SIGA opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $568.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.65. SIGA Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $26.99.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGA. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 30.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.