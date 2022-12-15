Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 32,569 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 603% compared to the average daily volume of 4,634 put options.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXE traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $98.09. 20,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,497. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 12 month low of $88.37 and a 12 month high of $106.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.99.

Institutional Trading of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FXE. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 37.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 235.6% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 21.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

