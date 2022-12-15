StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Issuer Direct Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR opened at $25.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $96.71 million, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average is $23.28. Issuer Direct has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $33.06.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $5.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Issuer Direct will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Issuer Direct news, Director J. Patrick Galleher purchased 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $51,705.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 59,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,478. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Issuer Direct by 97.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 15.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 25.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 6.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 115,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period. 36.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

