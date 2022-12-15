StockNews.com Downgrades Crown (NYSE:CCK) to Sell

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Crown from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Crown from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.13.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Trading Up 1.5 %

CCK traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. Crown has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.31). Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.93% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 5,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,115,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,313 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Crown by 559.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,763,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,925 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,112,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,313,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,558,000 after buying an additional 1,302,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 5,439.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,081,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,688,000 after buying an additional 1,062,041 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crown

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.