StockNews.com Downgrades First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) to Hold

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

First Bancorp Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FNLC traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.93. The company had a trading volume of 20,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,451. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The stock has a market cap of $330.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.75.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.08 million during the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 37.91%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Kimberly Swan purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.46 per share, with a total value of $29,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,334 shares in the company, valued at $186,599.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 57.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 137,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 49,984 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $952,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in First Bancorp by 117.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 25,062 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 38.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

