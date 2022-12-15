StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of ObsEva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.40.

ObsEva Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. ObsEva has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66. The company has a market cap of $12.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ObsEva

About ObsEva

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of ObsEva by 12.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,450,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 155,366 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ObsEva by 54,142.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 483,490 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 20.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

