StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of ObsEva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.40.
ObsEva Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. ObsEva has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66. The company has a market cap of $12.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.45.
About ObsEva
ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.
