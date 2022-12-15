StockNews.com Lowers Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

FSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $45.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $50.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Federal Signal had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $346.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.93%.

In other Federal Signal news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $983,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 594,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,248,331.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

