Stolper Co Acquires 528 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Stolper Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $66,000.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFF stock opened at $31.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.61. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.79 and a fifty-two week high of $39.43.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.