Stolper Co Has $1.44 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Stolper Co raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,333,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,114,000 after purchasing an additional 413,600 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,321,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,453 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $1,363,357,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 75.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 38.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,714,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $90.91 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $138.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.42.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

