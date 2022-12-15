Stolper Co Has $799,000 Stock Holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Stolper Co raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDV. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:GDV opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average is $20.95. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%.

In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $30,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,378.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

