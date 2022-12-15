STP (STPT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.71 Million

STP (STPT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 15th. During the last seven days, STP has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One STP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges. STP has a market capitalization of $53.94 million and $2.71 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00013481 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005644 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00035419 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00042956 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005639 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00020188 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00236231 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000102 BTC.

STP Profile

STPT is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,746,586,944 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official website for STP is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,648,670,278.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.03096125 USD and is down -1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $2,636,752.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.