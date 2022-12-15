Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Short Interest Update

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, an increase of 59.3% from the November 15th total of 60,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Straumann Stock Down 0.2 %

SAUHY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.16. The company had a trading volume of 180,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,596. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21. Straumann has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $21.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAUHY. Citigroup started coverage on Straumann in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered Straumann from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 125 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Straumann from CHF 165 to CHF 140 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Straumann from CHF 153 to CHF 147 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Straumann in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.20.

Straumann Company Profile

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

