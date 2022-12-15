Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Short Interest Update

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 180,200 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the November 15th total of 144,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Monday, November 21st.
Streamline Health Solutions Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:STRM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.69. The company had a trading volume of 65,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $2.05.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 357,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,868,000. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Streamline Health Solutions
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.
