Substratum (SUB) Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $323,564.43 and approximately $9.20 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Substratum has traded up 15.8% against the dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00012927 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00036063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00043297 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005740 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00019810 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00236834 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

SUB is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00072727 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $25.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

