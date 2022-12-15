Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $59.18

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$59.18 and traded as high as C$64.64. Sun Life Financial shares last traded at C$63.70, with a volume of 2,408,294 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SLF shares. CIBC lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$67.42.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$59.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$59.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 91,248.00.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Sun Life Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 11,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.16, for a total value of C$720,569.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$180,004.77.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.