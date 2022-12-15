Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $59.18

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$59.18 and traded as high as C$64.64. Sun Life Financial shares last traded at C$63.70, with a volume of 2,408,294 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently weighed in on SLF shares. CIBC lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$67.42.
Sun Life Financial Trading Down 1.5 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$59.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$59.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 91,248.00.
Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend
Insider Activity at Sun Life Financial
In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 11,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.16, for a total value of C$720,569.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$180,004.77.
About Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.
See Also
