Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) Short Interest Update

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 478,300 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the November 15th total of 419,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 563,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Sunshine Biopharma Price Performance
NASDAQ SBFM traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.68. 181,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,527,134. Sunshine Biopharma has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $15.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01.
Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sunshine Biopharma had a negative net margin of 522.73% and a negative return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunshine Biopharma
About Sunshine Biopharma
Sunshine Biopharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical and nutritional supplement company, focuses on the research and development of anticancer drugs. The company is developing Adva-27a, a GEM-difluorinated C-glycoside derivative of podophyllotoxin to treat leukemia, lymphoma, testicular, lung, brain, prostate, bladder, colon, ovarian, liver, and other forms of cancers, as well as kills multidrug resistant cancer cells, including pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, small-cell lung cancer, and uterine sarcoma cells; and SBFM-PL4, an anti-coronavirus treatment compound.
