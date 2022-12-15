Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) Short Interest Update

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 478,300 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the November 15th total of 419,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 563,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Sunshine Biopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ SBFM traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.68. 181,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,527,134. Sunshine Biopharma has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $15.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01.

Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sunshine Biopharma had a negative net margin of 522.73% and a negative return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunshine Biopharma

About Sunshine Biopharma

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sunshine Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sunshine Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Sunshine Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunshine Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunshine Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $1,104,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical and nutritional supplement company, focuses on the research and development of anticancer drugs. The company is developing Adva-27a, a GEM-difluorinated C-glycoside derivative of podophyllotoxin to treat leukemia, lymphoma, testicular, lung, brain, prostate, bladder, colon, ovarian, liver, and other forms of cancers, as well as kills multidrug resistant cancer cells, including pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, small-cell lung cancer, and uterine sarcoma cells; and SBFM-PL4, an anti-coronavirus treatment compound.

