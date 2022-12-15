Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Superior Drilling Products Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of SDPI opened at $0.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 million, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Superior Drilling Products has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.84.
Superior Drilling Products Company Profile
