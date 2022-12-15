sUSD (SUSD) Hits 1-Day Volume of $27.42 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. sUSD has a market capitalization of $37.23 million and $27.42 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005770 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 37,043,066 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars.

