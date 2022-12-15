Susquehanna Bancshares Initiates Coverage on Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $205.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday. They set a positive rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $193.67.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock opened at $171.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.08. The stock has a market cap of $87.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $180.80.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $987,599.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,101.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $987,599.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,101.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $10,985,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,796 shares of company stock worth $3,523,825 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.