Sweat Economy Trading Down 3.3% This Week (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $46.24 million and $1.92 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sweat Economy has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy launched on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,926,084,734 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,512,149,624 tokens. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sweat Economy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sweat Economy using one of the exchanges listed above.

