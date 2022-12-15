Swipe Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.70 Million (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Over the last week, Swipe has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $114.37 million and $2.70 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001366 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 525,116,693 coins and its circulating supply is 479,937,576 coins. The official website for Swipe is solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe aims to create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum.Additionally, Swipe issues debit card services to their users including the Swipe Standard Visa Card and Swipe Premium Visa Card.”

