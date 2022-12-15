Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Gap Down to $11.98

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.98, but opened at $11.39. Symbotic shares last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 550 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYM shares. DA Davidson set a $20.00 price objective on Symbotic in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Symbotic from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 target price on Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.42.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Symbotic Trading Down 3.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 558.47% and a negative net margin of 10.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $56,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,158.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter worth $554,000. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter worth $805,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Symbotic by 458.4% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,791,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,779,000 after buying an additional 2,291,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter valued at about $225,000.

About Symbotic

(Get Rating)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.