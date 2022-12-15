Synectics (LON:SNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Synectics (LON:SNX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Synectics Price Performance
SNX stock traded down GBX 5.45 ($0.07) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 106.06 ($1.30). 10,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,149. Synectics has a 52 week low of GBX 85.10 ($1.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 140 ($1.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 108.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 109.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,535.17.
Synectics Company Profile
