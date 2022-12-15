Synectics (LON:SNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Synectics (LON:SNX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

SNX stock traded down GBX 5.45 ($0.07) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 106.06 ($1.30). 10,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,149. Synectics has a 52 week low of GBX 85.10 ($1.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 140 ($1.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 108.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 109.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,535.17.

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Systems and Security divisions. The Systems division provides integrated electronic surveillance systems based on its own proprietary technology for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil & gas applications.

