Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $182.51

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 182.51 ($2.24) and traded as low as GBX 120.66 ($1.48). Synthomer shares last traded at GBX 132.70 ($1.63), with a volume of 3,525,588 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on SYNT shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 323 ($3.96) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank raised Synthomer to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.96) target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Synthomer from GBX 350 ($4.29) to GBX 260 ($3.19) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synthomer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 343.60 ($4.22).

Get Synthomer alerts:

Synthomer Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 122.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 182.18. The stock has a market cap of £623.89 million and a PE ratio of 678.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synthomer Company Profile

In related news, insider Roberto Gualdoni purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £30,250 ($37,112.01). In other Synthomer news, insider Dato’ Lee Hau Hian bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £61,200 ($75,082.81). Also, insider Roberto Gualdoni bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £30,250 ($37,112.01).

(Get Rating)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.