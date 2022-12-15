T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 131,842 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 0.7% of DNB Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $89,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 299.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWI Management LP lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 142,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,138,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Cowen lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.90.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.77. The stock had a trading volume of 77,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,050,299. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $177.63 billion, a PE ratio of 116.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.59.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading

