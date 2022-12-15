T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TROW. TheStreet raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.91.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $118.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.08 and a 200-day moving average of $116.92. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $200.90.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 38.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after buying an additional 13,538 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $907,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

