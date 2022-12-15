Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.50.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $40.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day moving average is $52.48. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -38.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.24). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $204.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 358.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 440 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 244.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

