Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Short Interest Down 21.7% in November

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the November 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tantech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Tantech by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tantech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tantech alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tantech Trading Down 2.3 %

Tantech Company Profile

Shares of TANH stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.50. 27,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,069. Tantech has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $130.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average of $5.58.

(Get Rating)

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Consumer Products and Electric Vehicle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.