Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Short Interest Down 21.7% in November

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the November 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tantech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Tantech by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tantech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Consumer Products and Electric Vehicle.
