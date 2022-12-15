Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 324.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,589 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,319 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Target by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 48,014 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after acquiring an additional 23,567 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in Target by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 18,478 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. grew its position in Target by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 7,130 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its position in Target by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 5,707 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Target by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 39,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $6.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.00. The company had a trading volume of 86,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,789,183. The stock has a market cap of $67.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.07.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Target to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.25.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

