Telemus Capital LLC Acquires 9,040 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,712 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in SAP by 24.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,934 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of SAP by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in SAP by 25.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the first quarter worth about $611,000. 5.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. Oddo Bhf cut shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut their price target on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SAP from €95.00 ($100.00) to €100.00 ($105.26) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.73.

SAP Trading Down 3.6 %

SAP traded down $3.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.75. 19,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,407. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.13. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $141.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 10.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

