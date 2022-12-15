Telemus Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,084 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 0.8% of Telemus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $402.12.

Adobe Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $12.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $327.48. The stock had a trading volume of 91,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,475. The company has a market capitalization of $152.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $318.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.87. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $631.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,008.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

